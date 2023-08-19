Chhattisgarh election 2023: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal promises up to 300 units of free electricity every month

2 Min Read
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in Chhattisgarh in case the party comes to power after winning the upcoming elections in the state. He was addressing a public event in Raipur on Saturday.
#WATCH | We will provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in Chhattisgarh, says AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a public event in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/i9JmdnGoSe— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 19, 2023
Chhattisgarh is a surplus state...the electricity produced in Chhattisgarh is sold to other states, but people of the state itself are not getting electricity," Kejriwal claimed. Announcing key poll promises, he said Chhattisgarh will get 24-hour electricity and that too free of cost. "Only I know this magic of providing 24-hour electricity and free electricity," he said.
The elections to the 90-member assembly in Chhattisgarh will be held this year. The Elections Commission of India is yet to announce the poll dates.
Besides AAP, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will tight battle for the Chhattisgarh Election 2023. As of now, the Congress is in power the poll-bound state.
Getting battle-ready for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls, the Congress on Friday set up four panels, including the manifesto and election management committees.
"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the election manifesto committee, election management committee, disciplinary committee and planning and strategy committee in the Chhattisgarh unit with immediate effect," a party statement said.
Meanwhile, the BJP released the list of its candidates for Chhattisgarh election. The party fielded Vijay Baghel from CM Bhupesh Baghel's seat. Vijay is a nephew of Bhupesh Baghel.
First Published: Aug 19, 2023 4:12 PM IST
