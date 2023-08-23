In poll-bound and Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, ED raids CM Baghel's political advisor's residence

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Central agency conducts raids at the premises of Vinod Verma, political advisor to CM Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/lb0tzmpsep— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी एवं श्री अमित शाह जी!मेरे जन्मदिन के दिन आज आपने मेरे राजनीतिक सलाहकार एवं मेरे OSD सहित करीबियों के यहाँ ED भेजकर जो अमूल्य तोहफा दिया है, इसके लिए बहुत आभार.— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 23, 2023
छत्तीसगढ़ में आज की जा रही ED रेड्स हार से घबराई हुई भाजपा करवा रही है।पिछले कुछ दिनों में कई सर्वेज़ में भाजपा की भारी हार दिखाई जा रही है।कांग्रेस की सरकार के पीछे छत्तीसगढ़ लोगों की जनता की ताक़त है। हमें डराया नहीं जा सकता। https://t.co/H98WlvbAHg— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) August 23, 2023
भाजपा छत्तीसगढ़ में आगामी हार से बौखलाई कर अपने फ्रंटल ED से मुख्यमंत्री के राजनीतिक सलाहकार, उनके OSD सहित करीबियों के यहाँ रेड करा रही है.हमारी सरकार ने लोकहित के काम किए हैं और जनता का आशीर्वाद साथ है.मोदी जी आप नाहक कोशिश कर रहे हैं. @bhupeshbaghel जी को आप डरा नहीं सकते— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 23, 2023
Strongly condemn the ED raids on the staff members of Chhattisgarh CM Sh. @bhupeshbaghel ji. Completely out of the race in the upcoming elections, the BJP is trying its dirtiest tricks to intimidate and rattle the Congress.However, we have the support of 3 crore Chhattisgarhis…— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 23, 2023
