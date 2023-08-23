In poll-bound and Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, ED raids CM Baghel's political advisor's residence

Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at the premises of Vinod Verma, the political advisor to incumbent Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), as per sources. Similar searches were also conducted at the establishment of a Durg-based businessman.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Central agency conducts raids at the premises of Vinod Verma, political advisor to CM Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/lb0tzmpsep — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

The specific case under investigation that prompted these searches has not yet been disclosed.

In response to the actions of the ED, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel posted a sarcastic message on X in Hindi which translates to, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor and close friends including my OSD."

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी एवं श्री अमित शाह जी! मेरे जन्मदिन के दिन आज आपने मेरे राजनीतिक सलाहकार एवं मेरे OSD सहित करीबियों के यहाँ ED भेजकर जो अमूल्य तोहफा दिया है, इसके लिए बहुत आभार.— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 23, 2023

At Vinod Verma's residence in the Officers Colony in Devendra Nagar, Raipur, some paramilitary personnel were seen.

The ED has been delving into various cases in Chhattisgarh, encompassing an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, discrepancies in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

Over the past 48 hours, the ED has conducted searches at multiple sites in Raipur and Durg, allegedly linked to online betting activities, sources say.

Congress condemns ED raids in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

The Congress party, in reaction, has stated that the ongoing raids were a direct response to the pre-poll surveys which allegedly predict a "massive rout" for the BJP.

The party also firmly asserted that its administration would not be swayed by such "threats."

Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress' media and publicity department, wrote both in Hindi and English, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP. Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us."

छत्तीसगढ़ में आज की जा रही ED रेड्स हार से घबराई हुई भाजपा करवा रही है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में कई सर्वेज़ में भाजपा की भारी हार दिखाई जा रही है।कांग्रेस की सरकार के पीछे छत्तीसगढ़ लोगों की जनता की ताक़त है। हमें डराया नहीं जा सकता। https://t.co/H98WlvbAHg— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) August 23, 2023

Baghel retweeted Khera's post along with that of Supriya Shrinate, the national spokesperson of the INC.

Shrinate wrote, "The BJP, upset about the upcoming defeat in Chhattisgarh, is conducting raids by its frontal ED on the Chief Minister's Political Advisor, his OSD and his close ones... Modi ji, you are trying unnecessarily."

भाजपा छत्तीसगढ़ में आगामी हार से बौखलाई कर अपने फ्रंटल ED से मुख्यमंत्री के राजनीतिक सलाहकार, उनके OSD सहित करीबियों के यहाँ रेड करा रही है. हमारी सरकार ने लोकहित के काम किए हैं और जनता का आशीर्वाद साथ है.मोदी जी आप नाहक कोशिश कर रहे हैं. @bhupeshbaghel जी को आप डरा नहीं सकते— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 23, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal also took to social media to condemn the ED's searches, claiming that the BJP is "trying its dirtiest tricks to intimidate and rattle the Congress."

Strongly condemn the ED raids on the staff members of Chhattisgarh CM Sh. @bhupeshbaghel ji. Completely out of the race in the upcoming elections, the BJP is trying its dirtiest tricks to intimidate and rattle the Congress.However, we have the support of 3 crore Chhattisgarhis… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 23, 2023

With agency inputs.