In poll-bound and Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, ED raids CM Baghel's political advisor's residence

Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the premises of Vinod Verma, political advisor to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and an OSD.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 3:09:47 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at the premises of Vinod Verma, the political advisor to incumbent Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), as per sources. Similar searches were also conducted at the establishment of a Durg-based businessman.

The specific case under investigation that prompted these searches has not yet been disclosed.
In response to the actions of the ED, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel posted a sarcastic message on X in Hindi which translates to, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor and close friends including my OSD."
At Vinod Verma's residence in the Officers Colony in Devendra Nagar, Raipur, some paramilitary personnel were seen.
The ED has been delving into various cases in Chhattisgarh, encompassing an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, discrepancies in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.
Over the past 48 hours, the ED has conducted searches at multiple sites in Raipur and Durg, allegedly linked to online betting activities, sources say.
Congress condemns ED raids in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
The Congress party, in reaction, has stated that the ongoing raids were a direct response to the pre-poll surveys which allegedly predict a "massive rout" for the BJP.
The party also firmly asserted that its administration would not be swayed by such "threats."
Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress' media and publicity department, wrote both in Hindi and English, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP. Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us."
Baghel retweeted Khera's post along with that of Supriya Shrinate, the national spokesperson of the INC.
Shrinate wrote, "The BJP, upset about the upcoming defeat in Chhattisgarh, is conducting raids by its frontal ED on the Chief Minister's Political Advisor, his OSD and his close ones... Modi ji, you are trying unnecessarily."
Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal also took to social media to condemn the ED's searches, claiming that the BJP is "trying its dirtiest tricks to intimidate and rattle the Congress."
Assembly elections in Chattisgarh are due before the year-end and the Bharatiya Janata Party has already revealed its first list of candidates. The schedule for the polls is still pending from the Election Commission of India.
With agency inputs.
 
