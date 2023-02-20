English
Chhattisgarh coal levy case: ED raids Congress leaders ahead of party's three-day plenary session

By Sangam Singh  Feb 20, 2023 11:52:29 AM IST (Updated)

Searches are being conducted at the premises of Ramgopal Agarwal, Treasurer of Chattisgarh Congress. ED is also conducting raids on Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav. Meanwhile, the raids have drawn sharp reactions from state party leaders who question the timing of the raids.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at more than a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, PTI reported. The locations included premises of top leadership of the state unit of Congress party.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of Ramgopal Agarwal, Treasurer of Chattisgarh Congress. ED is also conducting raids on Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav. The list of Congress leaders also includes Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari, Sunny Agarwal.
ANI reported that the ED claims to have strong evidence of Ramgopal Agarwal receiving Rs 52 crore from Suryakant Tiwari who is currently under judicial custody.
The raids have drawn sharp reactions from state party leaders who question the timing of the raids. Meanwhile, CM Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted sharply against ED's move.
"BJP is frustrated with Bharat Jodo Yatra's success & truth of Adani being exposed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. After 4 days there's Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits can't be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations," tweeted Baghel
The ED raids come days before the three-day plenary session of the Congress party from February 24-26 in the state capital Raipur. Chhattisgarh is ruled by the Congress party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Also Read:ED accuses Pernod Ricard of making illegal profits in Delhi
 
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 11:40 AM IST
