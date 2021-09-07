Chhattisgarh CM's father sent to 15-day judicial custody for objectionable remarks against Brahmins

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel has been sent to 15-day judicial custody for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community. Raipur police arrested Nand Kumar Baghel earlier in the day and produced him before a court in the city.

"Nand Kumar Baghel has been sent to judicial custody. He will be presented before the court again on September 21. As per his instructions, I didn't file application for his bail today," said lawyer Gajendra Sonkar, reported ANI.

An FIR was registered on late Saturday at the DD Nagar police following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj', the official said. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility), he said.

The outfit in its complaint alleged that the CM's father recently appealed to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages, the official said. It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of asking people to "evict" Brahmins out of the country, he said.

Nand Kumar Baghel had reportedly made the remarks while addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The Chief Minister had condemned his father's remarks. "Nobody is above the law in my government even if he is the chief minister's 86-year-old father," the CM said, adding that appropriate legal action will be ensured by police in this regard.