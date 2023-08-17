Chhattisgarh election 2023: BJP releases first list of 21 candidates

homepolitics NewsChhattisgarh election 2023: BJP releases first list of 21 candidates

2 Min Read

By Ayushi Agarwal  Aug 17, 2023 5:04:48 PM IST (Updated)

Elections for the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are due sometime this year but the Election Commission is yet to release a schedule.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, August 17, announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chattisgarh assembly elections scheduled to be held sometime this year.
The saffron party aims to take over the reins in Chhattisgarh and has posed Vijay Baghel, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Durg against incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress in Patan.
The assembly has a total of 90 seats and the BJP is expected to release the names of 69 more names.

Here's a full list of BJP candidates in Chhattisgarh:
Serial no.CandidateConstituency
1Bhulan Singh MaraviPremnagar
2Laxmi RajwadeBhatgaon
3Shakuntala Singh PorthePratappur (ST)
4Ramvichar NetamRamanujganj (ST)
5Praboj BhinjLundra (ST)
6Mahesh SahuKharsia
7Harishchandra RathiaDharamjaigarh (ST)
8Lakhanlal DewanganKorba
9Pranav Kumar MarpachhiMarwahi (ST)
10Sarla KosariaSaraipali (SC)
11Alka ChandrakarKhallari
12Indrakumar SahuAbhanpur
13Rohit SahuRajim
14Shrawan MarkamSihawa (ST)
15Devlal Halwa ThakurDaundi Lohara (ST)
16Vijay BaghelPatan
17Vikrant SinghKhairagarh
18Geeta Ghasi SahuKhujji
19Sanjeev SahaMohla-Manpur (ST)
20Asharam NetamKanker (ST)
21Maniram KashyapBastar (ST)
The announcement of the list came a day after the BJP convened a meeting of the central election committee (CEC) on August 16.
The BJP is the second party to release its candidates' list. The Bahujan Samaj Party earlier this month released a name of nine candidates, including two sitting MLAs for the upcoming 2023 Chhattisgarh election.
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 5:02 PM IST
