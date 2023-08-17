Chhattisgarh election 2023: BJP releases first list of 21 candidates

By Ayushi Agarwal

Elections for the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are due sometime this year but the Election Commission is yet to release a schedule.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, August 17, announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chattisgarh assembly elections scheduled to be held sometime this year.

The saffron party aims to take over the reins in Chhattisgarh and has posed Vijay Baghel, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Durg against incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress in Patan. The assembly has a total of 90 seats and the BJP is expected to release the names of 69 more names. Here's a full list of BJP candidates in Chhattisgarh: Serial no. Candidate Constituency 1 Bhulan Singh Maravi Premnagar 2 Laxmi Rajwade Bhatgaon 3 Shakuntala Singh Porthe Pratappur (ST) 4 Ramvichar Netam Ramanujganj (ST) 5 Praboj Bhinj Lundra (ST) 6 Mahesh Sahu Kharsia 7 Harishchandra Rathia Dharamjaigarh (ST) 8 Lakhanlal Dewangan Korba 9 Pranav Kumar Marpachhi Marwahi (ST) 10 Sarla Kosaria Saraipali (SC) 11 Alka Chandrakar Khallari 12 Indrakumar Sahu Abhanpur 13 Rohit Sahu Rajim 14 Shrawan Markam Sihawa (ST) 15 Devlal Halwa Thakur Daundi Lohara (ST) 16 Vijay Baghel Patan 17 Vikrant Singh Khairagarh 18 Geeta Ghasi Sahu Khujji 19 Sanjeev Saha Mohla-Manpur (ST) 20 Asharam Netam Kanker (ST) 21 Maniram Kashyap Bastar (ST) The announcement of the list came a day after the BJP convened a meeting of the central election committee (CEC) on August 16. The BJP is the second party to release its candidates' list. The Bahujan Samaj Party earlier this month released a name of nine candidates, including two sitting MLAs for the upcoming 2023 Chhattisgarh election.