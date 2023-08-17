Chhattisgarh election 2023: BJP releases first list of 21 candidates

2 Min Read
Elections for the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are due sometime this year but the Election Commission is yet to release a schedule.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, August 17, announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chattisgarh assembly elections scheduled to be held sometime this year.
The saffron party aims to take over the reins in Chhattisgarh and has posed Vijay Baghel, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Durg against incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress in Patan.
The assembly has a total of 90 seats and the BJP is expected to release the names of 69 more names.
Here's a full list of BJP candidates in Chhattisgarh:
|Serial no.
|Candidate
|Constituency
|1
|Bhulan Singh Maravi
|Premnagar
|2
|Laxmi Rajwade
|Bhatgaon
|3
|Shakuntala Singh Porthe
|Pratappur (ST)
|4
|Ramvichar Netam
|Ramanujganj (ST)
|5
|Praboj Bhinj
|Lundra (ST)
|6
|Mahesh Sahu
|Kharsia
|7
|Harishchandra Rathia
|Dharamjaigarh (ST)
|8
|Lakhanlal Dewangan
|Korba
|9
|Pranav Kumar Marpachhi
|Marwahi (ST)
|10
|Sarla Kosaria
|Saraipali (SC)
|11
|Alka Chandrakar
|Khallari
|12
|Indrakumar Sahu
|Abhanpur
|13
|Rohit Sahu
|Rajim
|14
|Shrawan Markam
|Sihawa (ST)
|15
|Devlal Halwa Thakur
|Daundi Lohara (ST)
|16
|Vijay Baghel
|Patan
|17
|Vikrant Singh
|Khairagarh
|18
|Geeta Ghasi Sahu
|Khujji
|19
|Sanjeev Saha
|Mohla-Manpur (ST)
|20
|Asharam Netam
|Kanker (ST)
|21
|Maniram Kashyap
|Bastar (ST)
The announcement of the list came a day after the BJP convened a meeting of the central election committee (CEC) on August 16.
The BJP is the second party to release its candidates' list. The Bahujan Samaj Party earlier this month released a name of nine candidates, including two sitting MLAs for the upcoming 2023 Chhattisgarh election.
