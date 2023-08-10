Chhattisgarh election 2023: First list of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates

Elections for the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are due this year but the poll schedule has not been declared yet.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday, August 9, released a list of nine candidates, including two sitting MLAs, for the upcoming 2023 Chhattisgarh election.

According to a PTI report, BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati approved the list of names late Tuesday night, Chattisgarh BSP President Hemant Poyam said.

The candidates put forth by the BSP for the 2023 Chhattisgarh election are:

Serial no. Candidate Constituency 1 Keshav Prasad Chandra Jaijaipur 2 Indu Banjare Pamgarh (SC) 3 Dauram Ratnakar Masturi (SC) 4 Omprakash Bachpayee Navagarh (SC) 5 Radheshyam Suryavanshi Janjgir-Champa 6 Vinod Sharma Akaltara 7 Shayam Tandan Bilaigarh (SC) 8 Ramkumar Suryavanshi Beltara 9 Anand Tigga Samri (ST)

The Mayawati-led party had won two seats — Jaijaipur and Pamgarh — and polled 4.27 percent votes, while its alliance partner, the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, bagged five seats and got 7.6 percent votes. The two parties have not announced a tie-up yet.

