Chhattisgarh election 2023: First list of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates

By Ayushi Agarwal  Aug 10, 2023 5:00:19 PM IST (Published)

Elections for the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are due this year but the poll schedule has not been declared yet.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday, August 9, released a list of nine candidates, including two sitting MLAs, for the upcoming 2023 Chhattisgarh election.
According to a PTI report, BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati approved the list of names late Tuesday night, Chattisgarh BSP President Hemant Poyam said.
The candidates put forth by the BSP for the 2023 Chhattisgarh election are:

Serial no.CandidateConstituency
1Keshav Prasad ChandraJaijaipur
2Indu BanjarePamgarh (SC)
3Dauram RatnakarMasturi (SC)
4Omprakash BachpayeeNavagarh (SC)
5Radheshyam SuryavanshiJanjgir-Champa
6Vinod SharmaAkaltara
7Shayam TandanBilaigarh (SC)
8Ramkumar SuryavanshiBeltara
9Anand TiggaSamri (ST)
The Mayawati-led party had won two seats — Jaijaipur and Pamgarh — and polled 4.27 percent votes, while its alliance partner, the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, bagged five seats and got 7.6 percent votes. The two parties have not announced a tie-up yet.
Elections for the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly are due this year but the poll schedule has not been declared yet.
With agency inputs.
 
Tags

Assembly Election 2023Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)BSPChhattisgarhChhattisgarh Election 2023mayawati

