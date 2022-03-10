Chhata Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chhata Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chhata is an assembly constituency in the Mathura district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhata legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chhata was won by Laxmi Narayan of the BJP. He defeated IND's Atul Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Tejpal Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Laxmi Narayan garnered 117537 votes, securing 51.71 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 63838 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 28.08 percent.

