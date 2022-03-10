Chharra Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chharra Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chharra is an assembly constituency in the Aligarh district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chharra legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hathras Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chharra was won by Ravendra Pal Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Thakur Rakesh Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rakesh Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ravendra Pal Singh garnered 110738 votes, securing 48.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 56134 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.51 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chharra constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Chharra constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.