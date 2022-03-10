Chhaprauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chhaprauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chhaprauli is an assembly constituency in the Baghpat district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhaprauli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chhaprauli was won by Sahender Singh Ramala of the RLD.

He defeated BJP's Satender Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Vir Pal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sahender Singh Ramala garnered 65124 votes, securing 32.54 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3842 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.92 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chhaprauli constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.