Chhanbey Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chhanbey Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chhanbey is an assembly constituency in the Mirzapur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Chhanbey legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chhanbey was won by Rahul Prakash of the ADAL.

He defeated BSP's Dhaneshwar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Bhai Lal Kol.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rahul Prakash garnered 107007 votes, securing 49.59 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 63468 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 29.41 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chhanbey constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.