Chauri-Chaura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chauri-Chaura Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chauri-Chaura is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chauri-Chaura legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chauri-Chaura was won by Sangeeta Yadav of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Manurojan Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Jay Prakash.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sangeeta Yadav garnered 87863 votes, securing 45.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 45660 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.57 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chauri-Chaura constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.