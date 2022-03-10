Chaubattakhal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chaubattakhal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chaubattakhal is an assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand . The Chaubattakhal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Chaubattakhal was won by Satpal Maharaj of the BJP. He defeated INC's Rajpal Singh Bisht.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Teerath Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satpal Maharaj garnered 20921 votes, securing 48.82 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7354 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.16 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chaubattakhal constituency stands at 91136 with 45677 male voters and 45459 female voters.