Charthawal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Charthawal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Charthawal is an assembly constituency in the Muzaffarnagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Charthawal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Charthawal was won by Vijay Kumar Kashyap of the BJP. He defeated SP's Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Noor Saleem Rana.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vijay Kumar Kashyap garnered 82046 votes, securing 39.64 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23231 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Charthawal constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Charthawal constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.