Charkhari Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Charkhari Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Charkhari is an assembly constituency in the Mahoba district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Charkhari legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Charkhari was won by Brijbhushan Rajpoot Alias Guddu Bhaiya of the BJP. He defeated SP's Urmila Devi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Uma Bharti.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Brijbhushan Rajpoot Alias Guddu Bhaiya garnered 98360 votes, securing 46.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 44014 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.6 percent.