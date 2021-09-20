Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as 16th Punjab Chief Minister today

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th chief minister of Punjab on Monday. This comes two days after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party.

Channi is the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat tweeted, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

Channi's selection assumes significance as the state is going to the polls in less than five months. The Congress naming Channi , a Dalit face who comes from the Rupnagar district in the state's Malwa belt, assumes significance as Punjab has a population of nearly 32 percent from the community.

Channi's elevation comes after the BJP had announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the SAD had said its deputy chief minister would be from the Dalit community. SAD will fight the upcoming polls in alliance with the BSP.

Channi met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the government.

With inputs from PTI