Channi or Sidhu? Rahul Gandhi says decision on Congress CM face for Punjab Assembly elections soon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that a decision on CM face for Punjab Assembly elections will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

Addressing a virtual rally , Gandhi said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured him that whosoever is chosen the CM face, the other will support him.

"We will take this decision after consulting our workers. Others will work as a team," he said. The demand for declaring chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly elections will be met as soon as possible, Gandhi added.

"Media people call it chief ministerial candidate. Both Sidhu and Channi gave me an assurance that two people cannot lead and only one can lead. Both told me whoever leads, the other will put all his energy behind him," said Gandhi.

Earlier in his address, Sidhu said people want clarity who will implement the agenda and roadmap, to which Channi later said he was never after any post and anyone whose name is announced, he will whole heartedly back the decision.

After receiving multiple requests from political parties in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the Election Commission has postponed the date of the Punjab Assembly election from February 14 to February 20.

The counting of votes will be on March 10 along with four other poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

(With inputs from PTI)