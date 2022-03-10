Charanjit Singh Channi, most Punjab ministers trailing as AAP candidates lead

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and most of his Council of Ministers were trailing in their respective constituencies, as per the trends at 12 pm. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who contested from two constituencies Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district and Bhadaur seat in Barnala is trailing in both as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates are leading the race.

Channi is the sitting MLA from Chamkaur Sahib. Most of Channi's ministers, who had succeeded Amarinder Singh after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister in September last year, were also trailing.

From Amritsar Central seat, Minister O P Soni was trailing behind AAP's Ajay Gupta while Raj Kumar Verka was behind AAP's Jasbir Singh Sandhu from Amritsar West. Manpreet Singh Badal was behind AAP's Jagroop Gill from Bathinda Urban seat while from Gidderbaha, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was trailing behind Akali Dal's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon.

Also Read

From Sangrur, Vijay Inder Singla was trailing behind AAP's Narinder Kaur Bharaj. Pargat Singh was trailing behind AAP's Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantonment and Bharat Bhushan Ashu was behind AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi from Ludhiana West.

Razia Sultana was behind her nearest AAP rival Mohammed Jamil-ur-Rahman from Malerkotla seat. Sangat Singh Gilzian was trailing behind AAP's Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar seat.

Ministers Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa were leading. As per the trends at 12:15 pm, the Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab, having taken a lead in 90 of the 117-Assembly seats.

Follow minute by minute updates on election results of each state here: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur