On Charan Singh's birth anniversary, a look at his journey from peasant to PM

Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, is popularly referred to as the ‘Champion of Farmers.’ Hailing from a small farmer’s family, he went on to become the head of the government, setting a precedent for farmers. He was born on December 23, and his birthday is celebrated each year as Kisan Divas or National Farmers Day. He headed the government for a very short time from 1979 to 1980. It was a time when India was reeling under political turmoil and recovering from the Emergency.

Here's a look at some lesser-known facts about Chaudhary Charan Singh:

Charan Singh was born in 1902 in Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh, into a middle-class peasant family. He earned his bachelor's degree in science in 1923 and his master's degree in 1925 from Agra University.

2. He was trained in law and had set up practice at Ghaziabad before he shifted to Meerut in 1929 and later joined the Congress.

3. He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Chhaprauli in 1937, and he represented the constituency consecutively in 1946, 1952, 1962, and 1967.

4. He was appointed a Cabinet minister in June 1951 and was responsible for the departments of justice and information. Later in 1952, he was appointed the minister of revenue and agriculture in Dr Sampurnanand's Cabinet. He resigned in 1959 while he was in charge of the departments of revenue and transport.

5. Charan Singh served as the minister of agriculture and forests in Sucheta Kripalani's Cabinet from 1962 to 1963. He left the Department of Agriculture in 1965 and took over the Department of Local Self-Government in 1966.

6. In 1967, he left the Congress party to form the Bharatiya Lok Dal, an independent political party. Charan Singh played a key role in the enactment of the Department Redemption Bill 1939, which provided significant relief to rural debtors. It was also at his initiative that the salaries and other benefits enjoyed by ministers in Uttar Pradesh were significantly reduced.

7. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice. As CM, he was instrumental in enacting the Land Holding Act of 1960, which aimed to lower the ceiling on land holdings in order to make them uniform throughout the state.

8. Charan Singh authored several books, like India's Economic Policy - The Gandhian Blueprint, Economic Nightmare of India - Its Cause and Cure, and Cooperative Farming X-rayed.