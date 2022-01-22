Channi threatens to slap Kejriwal with defamation case for calling him dishonest after ED raids

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said he would file a defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for calling him dishonest after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at many places, including at the premises of Channi's nephew.

Kejriwal has habit of levelling accusations to malign the image of others, alleged Channi. The Congress leader said that in the past Kejriwal had done the same to BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, late Arun Jaitley and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and then had to apologise to them.

Channi was speaking to reporters in his Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

He said Kejriwal has now crossed all limits and that he has requested his party to give permission to file a defamation case against the AAP chief.

"I will file a defamation case against Kejriwal and have requested my party to give permission to do so. I am compelled to do this...he is dubbing me as dishonest and he has put that on his Twitter handle," he said.

Opposition parties, particularly the AAP, have stepped up attacks on Channi and the Congress following the ED raids.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that Channi will be defeated from his Chamkaur Sahib seat in February's assembly polls, saying people are shocked to see crores of rupees being seized from the home of Channi's nephew.

Asked to comment, Channi said, "Now, what has happened, money has been from someone else, raids are conducted on someone else, but he (Kejriwal) is dubbing me as dishonest by putting photos showing bundles of notes (seized during ED raids) with my photo over social media."

"He is calling me dishonest...did he call himself dishonest when his nephew was caught..," asked Channi. "Why photos of bundles of notes with my photos on social media accounts. Which money came to me, what is my fault in this? Why are you dragging me into this? Some money of someone else seized...there was a raid at 10 places in Punjab, why are you linking me with this. Had money been seized from me, ED would have conducted raids at my house, arrested me, questioned me," said Channi.

Meanwhile, pollsters have indicated that polls for Punjab may become a two-horse race between AAP and Congress, with pollsters favoring AAP over the Congress, showed CNN-News18’s ‘poll of polls’. The polls pitched incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi against the AAP’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann . However, the polls may throw up a surprise with no one party getting a clear majority, and needing the help of others to form a government.

