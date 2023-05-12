Channapatna Results 2023 Live Updates | Former CM HD Kumaraswamy wins with 48% vote share

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has contested the 2023 Karnataka elections against Congress’ Gangadhar S, BSP's G Chandrashekaraiah and BJP's C P Yogeshwara are also in the fray. Kumaraswamy has secured a victory with a vote margin of 15,915.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, MLA from the Channapatna seat, was in the lead after trailing in the first hour of counting of votes. Finally, Kumaraswamy has secured a victory with 96,592 or 48.83 percentage vote with a margin of 15,915.

BJP's C P Yogeshwara, who leading in early trends, has lost the election along with Congress’ Gangadhar S and BSP's G Chandrashekaraiah.

At 4 pm, Kumaraswamy was ahead by a margin of 14,178 votes.

Counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is underway and early leads from postal ballot voting are in and those from EVMs have also started to pour in.

In the 2018 Karnataka election, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy had won with a vote share of 46.55 percent, defeating BJP's C P Yogeeshwara and Congress' HM Revanna.

Channapatna is an assembly seat in the Bengaluru region and Ramanagaram district of Karnataka. It is part of Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as General Semi-Urban.

The general assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46 percent, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 69.22 percent, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 216448 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 106167 were male and 110272 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender. The electorate gender ratio in Channapatna in 2023 is 1039 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Past winners / MLAs of Channapatna

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, HD Kumaraswamy of JDS won in this seat defeating CP Yogeeshwara of BJP by a margin of 21530 votes.

In 2013, CP Yogeshwara of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anitha Kumaraswamy of JDS by a margin of 6464 votes, which was 3.83 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 47.53 percent in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress got the most number of votes. DK Suresh of Congress won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of UDP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Bangalore Rural Parliament seat.

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018 and 2013 too, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

Karnataka, the only state in southern India where the BJP is currently in power, is currently facing a triangular contest between the JD(S), the Congress and the BJP.

While the BJP aims to retain its hold on the state, the grand old party Congress is looking to get back the seats it lost in the 2013 polls.

During campaigning, senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy exuded confidence that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

Demography in Karnataka

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.