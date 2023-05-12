English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsChannapatna Results 2023 Live Updates | Former CM HD Kumaraswamy to fight Congress’ Gangadhar S

Channapatna Results 2023 Live Updates | Former CM HD Kumaraswamy to fight Congress’ Gangadhar S

Channapatna Results 2023 Live Updates | Former CM HD Kumaraswamy to fight Congress’ Gangadhar S
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 10:20:15 AM IST (Published)

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has contested the 2023 Karnataka elections against Congress’ Gangadhar S, BSP's G Chandrashekaraiah and BJP's C P Yogeshwara are also in the fray. As counting starts at 8 am on Saturday, track results here

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023:
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy is contesting the 2023 Karnataka elections against Congress’ Gangadhar S, BSP's G Chandrashekaraiah and BJP's C P Yogeshwara.

Channapatna is going to the polls on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes is on May 13, 2023.
In the 2018 Karnataka election, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy had won with a vote share of 46.55 percent, defeating BJP's C P Yogeeshwara and Congress' HM Revanna.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X