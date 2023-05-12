Channapatna Results 2023 Live Updates | Former CM HD Kumaraswamy to fight Congress’ Gangadhar S

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has contested the 2023 Karnataka elections against Congress’ Gangadhar S, BSP's G Chandrashekaraiah and BJP's C P Yogeshwara are also in the fray. As counting starts at 8 am on Saturday, track results here

Channapatna is going to the polls on May 10, 2023. The counting of votes is on May 13, 2023.

In the 2018 Karnataka election, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy had won with a vote share of 46.55 percent, defeating BJP's C P Yogeeshwara and Congress' HM Revanna.