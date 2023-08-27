Chandrayaan-3 a symbol of spirit of new India, example of women power, says PM Modi

2 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the success of Chandrayaan-3 in his 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat. He said the moon mission has become symbol of spirit of New India.
"Mission Chandrayaan has become symbol of spirit of New India which wants to win under any circumstances and knows how to win. Chandrayaan-3's success is so big that any amount of discussion about it is not enough," Modi said.
He added that the mission is a vibrant example of women power as many women have been part of the project. "There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible," he said.
India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of earth's only natural satellite.
On the upcoming G20 summit, Modi said India is fully ready for it and added it will see highest participation in bloc's history.
First Published: Aug 27, 2023 11:47 AM IST
