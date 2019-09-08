Politics
Chandrayaan-2: ‘Space is hard, you have inspired us,’ NASA commends ISRO
Updated : September 08, 2019 01:09 PM IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon failed in its objective to achieve a soft-landing on the lunar surface as the lander, VIkram, lost contact with the control room in the early hours of Saturday. Nevertheless, the world’s premier space agency, NASA, has lauded ISRO’s effort.
NASA, which remains the only agency in the world to have successfully landed a man on the Moon, in a congratulatory tweet said that ISRO’s effort has “inspired us.”
Soft-landing may have been a failure, but former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair on Saturday said that 95 percent of the mission’s objective has been achieved.
