Chandrayaan-2: NASA’s lunar probe to fly over Vikram lander crash site, share photos

Updated : September 16, 2019 01:16 PM IST

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will do a flyby across the expected landing site of the Vikram lander on Tuesday, and is likely to release the images that will shed more light on ISRO's mission.

After its hard landing on the lunar surface, the the control room lost conatct with the lander and was hard to locate until September 10, when ISRO confirmed its sighting in a tweet.