#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest to foil protest march

Updated : September 11, 2019 10:00 AM IST

Police have clamped prohibitory orders in Palnadu region of Guntur district to prevent any showdown as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) too called for a counter-protest march.
TDP leaders and workers heading to Naidu's house and also to Guntur were stopped at different points and arrested by the police.
Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest to foil protest march
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV