Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest to foil protest march

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was placed under house arrest by the police on Wednesday to prevent him from leading a protest march by the TDP over alleged attacks on their cadres by the ruling YSRCP leaders.

Police did not allow the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief to come out of his house at Undavalli in Amaravati as he was about to leave for Guntur town to lead the 'Chalo Atamakur' rally.

Tension prevailed around Naidu's house as TDP leaders coming to meet him were prevented from entering the house. Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who came out of the house, took strong exception to the police action. The TDP leader had an argument with the police officials.

Police have clamped prohibitory orders in Palnadu region of Guntur district to prevent any showdown as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) too called for a counter-protest march.

As police did not allow Naidu to leave his house, he launched a day-long fast at his home. During a teleconference with party leaders, Naidu asked them to protest wherever they were stopped by the administration.

TDP leaders and workers heading to Naidu's house and also to Guntur were stopped at different points and arrested by the police.

Tension prevailed in Guntur town as additional police forces were deployed to foil TDP's march planned to begin from the camp set up by the party for victims of violence by the ruling party leaders.

Senior police officials till late Tuesday night tried to persuade the inmates of the camp to return to their villages and assured them of security. However, only a few villagers agreed to leave the camp.

TDP alleged that the police is not allowing them to serve food to 150 families sheltered at the camp to force them to leave the camp.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang had on Tuesday said there was no permission for meetings, processions, rallies or protests in Palnadu region as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 30 of Police Act was in force.

However, TDP had announced that it will go ahead with 'Chalo Atmakur'.

TDP has alleged that its eight workers were killed in the attacks by YSRCP leaders, most of them in Palnadu region. It claimed that 500 TDP activists and sympathisers were attacked since the announcement of election results in May.

The ruling YSRCP on Tuesday announced that it will also conduct 'Chalo Atmakur' with victims of the attacks by TDP leaders during the last five years. Its leaders alleged that Naidu is resorting to cheap gimmicks.