Chandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chandpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chandpur is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chandpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chandpur was won by Kamlesh Saini of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mohammad Iqbal. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Iqbal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kamlesh Saini garnered 92345 votes, securing 42.27 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 35649 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.32 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chandpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Chandpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.