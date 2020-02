Initial counting trends of the Delhi assembly elections showed that Congress' Alka Lamba was trailing in the Chandni Chowk seat while AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney was ahead of her.

Indian National Congress' Alka Lamba is contesting against AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney, BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta, BSP's Sudesh and others.

Lamba was earlier with AAP and was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Chandni Chowk in 2015 polls. Before AAP, Lamba had been with the Congress for over 20 years. In 2019, she decided to return to Congress to contest the assembly polls from the party.

Lamba has been the president of Delhi University Students Union. She was also general secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and secretary of All India Congress Committee.

The 44-year-old is a post-graduate. In her election affidavit, she has declared assets worth Rs. 3.4 crore.