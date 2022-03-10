Chandausi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chandausi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chandausi is an assembly constituency in the Sambhal district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chandausi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chandausi was won by Gulab Devi of the BJP. He defeated INC's Km Vimlesh Kumari. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Laxmi Gautam.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gulab Devi garnered 104806 votes, securing 46.77 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 45469 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.29 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chandausi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Chandausi constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.