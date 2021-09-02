Chandan Mitra dies at 66, PM Modi remembers him for 'intellect, insights'

  • Home>
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra died late Wednesday night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra. He was 66 years old.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was anguished by Mitra's demise. "Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Modi.
Leaders across the political line paid tribute to the two-time Rajya Sabha MP. BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta tweeted, "I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra — this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere and went on to St Stephen's and Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time and shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave."
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared his condolences. "Deeply saddened by this news. Chandan was my campaign manager in my successful race to be President of the St Stephen’s College Union Society, served in my Cabinet and succeeded me. We remained in touch over the years, ironically till I returned to Delhi and politics separated us. RIP," he tweeted.
Mitra is survived by his wife and two sons.
He started his political career in 2003 when he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member. In 2010, he was again elected to the Upper House. In 2018, he joined the Trinamool Congress.
