Chamundeshwari Election Results Highlights | G T Devegowda Of JDS Wins

Chamundeshwari is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Southern Karnataka region and Mysore district in Karnataka. It is also part of Tumkur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. It is a part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

The Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency has a significant population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, with an estimated 14.04 percent and 12.23 percent respectively, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The constituency falls within a district with an estimated literacy rate of 72.79 percent, according to the 2011 Census of India.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency had a total of 2,89,138 eligible electors. Out of these, 1,46,616 were male and 1,42,490 were female, while 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamundeshwari in 2023 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls for the Chamundeshwari constituency, there were a total of 2,89,138 eligible electors. Out of these, 1,49,926 were male, 1,45,882 were female, and 35 electors belonged to the third gender.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, G T Devegowda of JDS won the Chamundeshwari seat by defeating Siddaramaiah of INC. The victory margin was 36,042 votes, which was 15.93 percent of the total votes cast for the seat.

JDS had a vote share of 53.62 percent in the Chamundeshwari constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election. Additionally, Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has confidently stated that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.