Chamundeshwari Election Results | G T Devegowda Of JDS Wins

In the 2018 Assembly polls for the Chamundeshwari constituency, there were a total of 2,89,138 eligible electors. Out of these, 1,49,926 were male, 1,45,882 were female, and 35 electors belonged to the third gender.

Chamundeshwari is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Southern Karnataka region and Mysore district in Karnataka. It is also part of Tumkur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. It is a part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

The Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency has a significant population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, with an estimated 14.04 percent and 12.23 percent respectively, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The constituency falls within a district with an estimated literacy rate of 72.79 percent, according to the 2011 Census of India.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency had a total of 2,89,138 eligible electors. Out of these, 1,46,616 were male and 1,42,490 were female, while 32 registered voters were of the third gender.