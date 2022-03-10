Chamraua Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chamraua Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chamraua is an assembly constituency in the Rampur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chamraua legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chamraua was won by Naseer Ahmad Khan of the SP. He defeated BSP's Ali Yusuf Ali. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ali Yusuf Ali.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Naseer Ahmad Khan garnered 87400 votes, securing 44.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 34376 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.69 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chamraua constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Chamraua constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.