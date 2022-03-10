Chamkaur Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chamkaur Sahib Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

  • Business News>
IST (Published)
Chamkaur Sahib Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Chamkaur Sahib constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Chamkaur Sahib is an assembly constituency in the Rupnagar district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Chamkaur Sahib legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Chamkaur Sahib was won by Charanjit Singh Channi of the INC. He defeated AAP's Charanjit Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Charanjit Singh Channi.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Charanjit Singh Channi garnered 61,060 votes, securing 21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12,308 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.23 percent.
The total number of voters in the Chamkaur Sahib constituency stands at 1,97,330 with 92,646 male voters and 1,04,683 female voters.
