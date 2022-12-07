English
Chamba Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chamba Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Chamba constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Chamba is an assembly constituency in the Chamba district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Chamba legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.

This year the key candidates from the constituency were Neeraj Nayar (Congress), Shasi Kant (AAP), and Neelam Nayyar (BJP).
In the December 2017 Legislative Assembly elections, Chamba was won by Pawan Nayyar of the BJP. Pawan Nayyar defeated Neeraj Nayar of Congress.
Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by BK Chauhan of the  BJP..
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP3.8%
2017BJP3.46%
2022TBATBA
In the 2017 assembly polls, Pawan Nayyar garnered 26,763 votes, securing 48.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,879 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.46 percent.
The total number of voters in the Chamba constituency stands at 84,616 and the constituency has a literacy level of 72.17 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
