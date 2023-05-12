Congress candidate T Raghumurthy has emerged victorious from Challakere Assembly Constituency. According to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission Raghumurthy has mentioned his profession as agriculture and social service. He is a graduate and is 59 years old.

Challakere is an assembly constituency in Karnataka and falls within the Chitradurga district. It is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe.

Challakere will witness a four cornered contest between Raveesh from JD(S), T. Raghumurthy from INC, Papanna of AAP and Anilkumar from BJP this time.

There are 206,504 voters in the constituency, of which 104,078 are male, 102,423 are female and three are transgender.

The voter turnout for the 2018 Assembly elections was 81.03%, while in 2013, 78.39% of the voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2018 Karnataka state Assembly elections, T Raghumurthy of the Indian National Congress (INC) won in this seat by defeating the candidate from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) by a margin of 13539 votes. T Raghumurthy polled a total of 169,000 votes, which amounted to 35.38% of the total votes cast.

Similarly, in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, T Raghumurthy of the INC won this seat by beating the candidate from the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) (a party launched by BS Yediyurappa) by a margin of 23,123 votes. T Raghumurthy received 147,776 votes.

The upcoming election results for the seat are scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023. It will be interesting to see which candidate emerges victorious in this election.

The high voter turnout in the past elections is a good indicator of the active and engaged electorate in the area, and it is hoped that this trend will continue in the upcoming election as well.