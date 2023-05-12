Challakere Election Results | Four cornered contest awaits Karnataka constituency

There are 206,504 voters in Challakere constituency, of which 104,078 are male, 102,423 are female and three are transgender.

Challakere is an assembly constituency in Karnataka and falls within the Chitradurga district. It is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe.

Challakere will witness a four cornered contest between Raveesh from JD(S), T. Raghumurthy from INC, Papanna of AAP and Anilkumar from BJP this time.

