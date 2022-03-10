Chakrata Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chakrata Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chakrata is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Chakrata legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Chakrata was won by Pritam Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Madhu Chauhan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pritam Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pritam Singh garnered 34,968 votes, securing 48.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,543 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chakrata constituency stands at 1,05,064 with 57,193 male voters and 47,871 female voters.