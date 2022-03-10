Chakia Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chakia Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chakia is an assembly constituency in the Chandauli district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Chakia legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chakia was won by Sharada Prasad of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Jitendra Kumar.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Poonam.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sharada Prasad garnered 96890 votes, securing 41.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20063 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chakia constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.