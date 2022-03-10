Chail Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chail Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chail is an assembly constituency in the Kaushambi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Chail legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chail was won by Sanjay Kumar of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Talat Azim.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Mohd Ashif Jafri.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjay Kumar garnered 85713 votes, securing 42.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 40116 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chail constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.