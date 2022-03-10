Chabbewal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chabbewal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chabbewal is an assembly constituency in the Hoshiarpur district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Chabbewal legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Chabbewal was won by Dr Raj Kumar of the INC. He defeated SAD's Sohan Singh Thandal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sohan Singh Thandal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Raj Kumar garnered 57,857 votes, securing 49.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29,261 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.26 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chabbewal constituency stands at 1,61,535 with 77,383 male voters and 84,147 female voters.