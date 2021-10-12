Centre working to ensure human rights for all, says PM Modi at 28th NHRC Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government's goal is to ensure that everyone gets the benefits of all schemes. Modi said the nation is going ahead with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' to ensure human rights for all.

"If the government starts a scheme and it benefits only a few, then it'll raise the issue of rights. That is why we are going ahead with the goal of ensuring that everyone gets the benefits of all schemes," Modi said at the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) through video conferencing.

Listing his government's initiative, Modi said the Centre formed a law against Triple Talaq. "For decades, Muslim women were demanding laws against Triple Talaq. We provided new rights to them by forming a law against Triple Talaq. Our government also freed Muslim women from the compulsion of 'Mahram' during Haj..." Modi mentioned.

He said that human rights should not be only about rights, but also duties. Not just awareness of the rights, but each individual must abide by their duties, Modi added.

The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights. The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.