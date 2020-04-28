Healthcare Centre to give all help to states to combat COVID-19: Ashwini Choubey Updated : April 28, 2020 02:32 PM IST As far as the test kits are concerned, the ICMR has given directions to the states on faulty kits. On the question of the lockdown, the Union Minister of State for Health, said that even now the experts believe that this is an effective way to prevent the spread of the infection. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365