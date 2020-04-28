  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Healthcare

Centre to give all help to states to combat COVID-19: Ashwini Choubey

Updated : April 28, 2020 02:32 PM IST

As far as the test kits are concerned, the ICMR has given directions to the states on faulty kits.
On the question of the lockdown, the Union Minister of State for Health, said that even now the experts believe that this is an effective way to prevent the spread of the infection.
Centre to give all help to states to combat COVID-19: Ashwini Choubey

You May Also Like

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement