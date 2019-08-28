Centre to create 50,000 jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, says report

Post the abrogation of Article 370 that gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, the central government is set to announce a series of development measures for the newly formed union territory of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir to boost local economies and generate employment, the Hindustan Times reported.

The measures include a paramilitary and military recruitment drive in the two newly-formed union territories where the Centre is planning to recruit as many as 50,000 personnel, people aware of the development told HT, adding that the government is also looking to develop the food processing and dairy industries as well.

“A meeting was held with various departments to access the implementation of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and initiatives to be taken to expedite the return of normalcy,” a home ministry spokesperson told HT, without disclosing details.

The move also comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meeting in the home ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that discussed the implementation of Central schemes in the state and the steps taken so far for return to normalcy in the Kashmir valley.

The cabinet meeting is likely to spell out moves on the promise of jobs, investment and the implementation of welfare schemes.