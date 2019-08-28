Politics
Centre to create 50,000 jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, says report
Updated : August 28, 2019 08:53 AM IST
The measures include a paramilitary and military recruitment drive in the two newly-formed union territories where the Centre is planning to recruit as many as 50,000 personnel.
The move also comes after Tuesday's inter-ministerial meeting in the home ministry over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more