Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Centre setting new trend of playing ‘dirty politics’ through budget: Shiv Sena

Updated : February 02, 2021 01:44 PM IST

Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ accused the Centre of ignoring Maharashtra which, it said, contributes the highest revenue to the Union government’s coffers.
In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the party likened the allocation of more funds to poll-bound states to ‘bribery’.
Centre setting new trend of playing ‘dirty politics’ through budget: Shiv Sena

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex rallies over 1,200 points, Nifty above 14,600; auto, financials drive rally

Stock Market Live: Sensex rallies over 1,200 points, Nifty above 14,600; auto, financials drive rally

Budget 2021: Proposed ARC to buy Rs 1.4-1.5 lakh crore of bad loans from banks, say sources

Budget 2021: Proposed ARC to buy Rs 1.4-1.5 lakh crore of bad loans from banks, say sources

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement