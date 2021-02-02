Economy Centre setting new trend of playing ‘dirty politics’ through budget: Shiv Sena Updated : February 02, 2021 01:44 PM IST Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ accused the Centre of ignoring Maharashtra which, it said, contributes the highest revenue to the Union government’s coffers. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the party likened the allocation of more funds to poll-bound states to ‘bribery’. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply