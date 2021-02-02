Centre setting new trend of playing ‘dirty politics’ through budget: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday launched a tirade against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying she had announced big packages in the Union Budget only for some poll-bound states. The erstwhile BJP ally also asked how appropriate it was for the Centre to use the budget as a “tool” to win elections.

In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the party likened the allocation of more funds to poll-bound states to ‘bribery’. It also accused the Centre of ignoring Maharashtra which, it said, contributes the highest revenue to the Union government’s coffers.

“With Budget announcement, the Sensex went up but will this Budget put money in the pockets of people? If not, then this year’s Budget was only about going digital from paper. The finance minister took the nation on a ride of dreams on this digital horse,” read the editorial. It further accused the Central government of setting a new trend of playing “dirty politics” for votes through the budget.

Besides the old-fashioned bubbles like self-sufficient India, startups, and newfound words like infrastructure and agricultural development, the budget has nothing for the general public, the editorial claimed.

The Shiv Sena further criticised the Centre for showing dreams to the public, adding the “paper horses” of the budget will only become “digital horses”. The party also asked how the industries will recover and how the people who lost their jobs will get them back, news agency ANI reported. The public has nothing to do with heavy financial terms, it said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, too, hit out at the Centre, saying, “Budget should be presented keeping in mind the entire nation and not elections. The entire nation and people from all walks of life watch the Union Budget and they have certain expectations”.

“How will a Budget that is presented by keeping some state elections in mind fulfil their expectations,” he asked.