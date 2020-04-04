  • SENSEX
Centre reserves jobs in Jammu & Kashmir for domiciles

Updated : April 04, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Anyone who has resided in Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years or has studied in the state for seven years, and appeared in either the Class 10 or the Class 12 examination, will be eligible for domicile certificates.
The Narendra Modi government in a similar notification on April 1 redefined domicile for government jobs in the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020.
