Govt regrets killing of civilians in Nagaland; case of 'mistaken identity': Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed regret over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident.

"The government of India expresses deep regret over the unfortunate incident in Nagaland and also expresses deep sympathies to the bereaved families, he said.

He said that the current situation is tense but under control. "Situation was monitored yesterday. MHA immediately sent Additional Secretary incharge of the northeast to Kohima where he today held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, other senior officials & senior officials of the paramilitary forces. The situation was reviewed in detail," he said.

The Nagaland Police have lodged a murder case against the 21st Para Special Force of the Army for its alleged involvement in firing on civilians, even as several tribal bodies called for shutdowns in protest against the action of security forces.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in Mon town.