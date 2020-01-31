Centre, NSCN-IM in post-deadline talks to hammer out Naga peace deal

Three months since the supposed conclusion of the Naga peace talks between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) last year, uncertainty looms over the future of Nagas with little progress on the political issue. The government had imposed a deadline to strike a deal with the IM faction and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi announced in July 2019 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi desired to conclude the talks within three months. However, the two sides are still working to reach an agreement, and currently engaged in negotiations.

Drawing comparisons between Government of India’s policies and the recently signed Bodo Accord, senior National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) leader C Singson said the Bodos could achieve their dream because the state of Assam did not object to the creation of ‘Bodoland’. The Centre and Assam government on Monday signed the Bodo accord with the four factions of the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and the All Bodo Students’ Union.

“Bodoland was given because people of Assam did not oppose, but we are still trying to convince the Meiteis in Manipur to let us have our Territorial Council in the state, which will uplift the economy of the tribal people without affecting the territorial integrity of Manipur,” Singson observed.

Meiteis remain concerned

In Manipur, where the Nagas have a sizeable population, the Meiteis (Manipuris) have made it clear that the final Naga accord should not hurt Manipur’s interests. Earlier, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body of seven civil society organisations, had called for a ‘cease work agitation’, and launched public alert rallies across the state, demanding a disclosure of the Framework Agreement and details discussed between Centre and the NSCN-IM.

“Almost 70 percent of land in Manipur belong to the tribal people. So, the Meiteis are naturally insecure…But, they must understand that there is no hidden agenda. It is for the welfare of the people. And if the territorial integrity is intact, I don't see what problem they have,” added Singson, indicating that the land factor is predominantly important for the Meitei community, but another hurdle left to clear for the Nagas.

On Thursday, an 11-member team of NSCN-IM leaders led by ‘Ato Kilonser’ and Chief Negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah met peace talks interlocutor RN Ravi in Dimapur to discuss the issue. Sources said there will be more talks in the coming days. Though not present in the meeting, senior NSCN-IM leader Kehoi said that the Government of India is trying to “mislead” the Naga people, with no intent to work out the differences.

“We have already submitted our final list of competencies, and discussing the points. But the Government of India is trying to betray its commitment to the Nagas and the NSCN government by avoiding core issue. If it cannot solve the Naga problem, we will stay away from India,” said Deputy Kilonser Kehoi.

“The government will have to recognise the right of the Nagas – the sudden appointment of RN Ravi as the Governor of Nagaland when he was already the talks interlocutor is a sinister idea and a policy of the GoI. He had been meeting with civil society leaders and using them against us, but those in the grassroots support us. We have been fighting since the past 70 years, we cannot let anyone betray our rights,” Kehoi added.

It has been 22 years since talks between NSCN-IM and the government officially began in 1997. In August 2015, the Union government signed a framework agreement to seek a final solution with IM. The six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) joined the talks later by signing a ‘Deed of Commitment’ with the government in 2017.

“The NNPGs have submitted their charter of demand to the Government of India – talks were on, and it has been finalised. We have also shared the same with the civil society. There should be no confusion among people,” said one of the NNPG members on condition of anonymity.

In November last year, 17 NSCN-IM members including one of its top leaders had quit the group to join the Working Committee of the NNPGs.

“The IM was against the 16-point agreement, the Shillong Accord in 1975 – they cannot repeat history. In the 21st century, the political scenario is totally different. An armed confrontation will not bring any solution,” said a senior NSCN leader.

Call for peaceful dialogue

In his Republic Day address to the people of Nagaland conveyed through All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra Kohima last Saturday, the governor said – “some people, using guns, have tried to undermine the historical reality of the Nagaland state and its unique Constitutional status. On this day, I remind them that violence has never succeeded and shall never succeed. Power through the barrel of the gun is a proven failed ideology”.

Terming “guns and corruption” as the “two evils that have taken an unacceptable toll on the Naga people”, Ravi added: “In democratic India, the people are supreme. We resolve our differences through peaceful dialogue, not under the shadow of guns. I remind those with guns that any attempt to subdue the people with fear is doomed to fail and bound to recoil. I urge them to read the bold writings on the wall – and reformat themselves in tune with the reality before it is too late.”

“In order to ensure that our road projects do not suffer due to rampant extortion by gangs using guns, the State government has constituted a Highway Construction Protection Force in Nagaland Police. Also, a Special Investigation Team has been constituted for focused and determined investigation of extortion cases to bring the culprits to book,” the governor pointed out.

On the issue of taxation on trade and commerce in Nagaland, the NSCN-IM has maintained that 'legitimate taxation would continue by a legitimate government’. In 2019, the NNPGs and the NSCN-IM have had as many as 18 meetings with the chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG), Nagaland, Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan. This year, meetings on ceasefire monitoring and other ground rules were held on January 28-29 between the NSCN groups and the ceasefire body. The recruitment of cadres in various NSCN factions was once again discussed. NSCN repeated that cadres have “willingly” joined the outfit and that there has been no forceful recruitment.

While asserting its commitment for ‘territorial integration of Nagas under one political roof’, the NSCN-IM had earlier said that the proposed pan-Naga Hoho will be a ‘common platform for Nagas to inculcate and foster the spirit of oneness and unity of all Nagas’.