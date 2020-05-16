Politics Centre may issue guidelines for lockdown 4.0 tomorrow, plans tougher curbs for 30 zones: Report Updated : May 16, 2020 10:31 PM IST Over 30 municipal areas have been identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed According to the report, the union health secretary will have a meeting with district medical officers of the selected 30 areas. Gradual and need-based operations of the railways and domestic airlines are likely to be allowed from next week. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365