  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Centre may issue guidelines for lockdown 4.0 tomorrow, plans tougher curbs for 30 zones: Report

Updated : May 16, 2020 10:31 PM IST

Over 30 municipal areas have been identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed
According to the report, the union health secretary will have a meeting with district medical officers of the selected 30 areas.
Gradual and need-based operations of the railways and domestic airlines are likely to be allowed from next week.
Centre may issue guidelines for lockdown 4.0 tomorrow, plans tougher curbs for 30 zones: Report

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement