Centre issues ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services, LG to have final say

Decisions on transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters would be taken based on the majority vote of the committee members and the same would be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final decision. In case of a difference in opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor will be final.

The Centre has promulgated an ordinance notifying rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) concerning "transfer posting, vigilance, and other incidental matters", effectively placing the control over services with the Lieutenant Governor, days after the Supreme Court granted it to the elected Delhi government.

The ordinance paves the way for the creation of the National Capital Civil Service Authority, which will be responsible for handling transfer and disciplinary proceedings concerning Group A officers from the DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) cadre.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will be headed by the Delhi Chief Minister and will comprise the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government.