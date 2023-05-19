English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsCentre issues ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services, LG to have final say

Centre issues ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services, LG to have final say

Centre issues ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services, LG to have final say
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 11:50:27 PM IST (Published)

Decisions on transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters would be taken based on the majority vote of the committee members and the same would be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final decision. In case of a difference in opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor will be final.

The Centre has promulgated an ordinance notifying rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) concerning "transfer posting, vigilance, and other incidental matters", effectively placing the control over services with the Lieutenant Governor, days after the Supreme Court granted it to the elected Delhi government.

The ordinance paves the way for the creation of the National Capital Civil Service Authority, which will be responsible for handling transfer and disciplinary proceedings concerning Group A officers from the DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service) cadre.
The National Capital Civil Service Authority will be headed by the Delhi Chief Minister and will comprise the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X